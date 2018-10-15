Chief spokesman for Customs Service press center, Fakhriddin Sobirov, has died in hospital without regaining consciousness, the Customs Service said on October 15.

As it had been reported earlier, FakhriDdin Sobirov was taken to the National Medical Center (Qariyai Bolo Hospital) with severe brain injuries on October 13.

Sobirov was reportedly found by passers-by in an unconscious state near the TV Safina Office. They called an ambulance and he was taken to the National Medical Center.

On October 14, Sobirov reportedly underwent a four-hour surgery and was in extremely critical condition.

According to the preliminary version, unidentified assailants hit him on the head with a blunt object.

Meanwhile, a statement, released by the Dushanbe police department on October 15, says that Sobirov was not beaten but fell as a result of sharp rise in blood pressure and hit his head.

Fakhriddin Sobirov, 51, was appointed to the post of chief spokesman for the Customs Service press center in early October.