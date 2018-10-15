Doctors are fighting for life of Fakhriddin Sobirov, the head of the press center of the Customs Service of Tajikistan, who was severely beaten in downtown Dushanbe last Saturday.

The 51-year-old Fakhriddin Sobirov was reportedly taken to the National Medical Center (Qariyai Bolo Hospital) with severe brain injuries on October 13.

An official source at the Customs Service under the Government of Tajikistan says Sobirov was found by passers-by in an unresponsive state near the TV Safina Office. “They called an ambulance and he was taken to the National Medical Center,” the source said.

According to him, Sobirov underwent a serious surgery on October 14.

The Dushanbe police department has launched an investigation into the incident.