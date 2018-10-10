Several facts of fraud were revealed by employees of the anti-corruption department of the country. In particular, on suspicion of involvement in fraud and extortion while preparing the documents for the land plot, the deputy chairman of the Shakhritus district and two officials of the Nosiri Khusrav district were detained.

According to the Agency for State Financial Control and the fight against corruption in Tajikistan, the deputy chairman of the Shakhritus district Makhmadsoli Barotov, having gained the trust of the residents of the district, Fozilbek and Golibsho Sangakovs, promised to issue a land certificate and documents for the house for "reward".

«He received from them 6.2 thousand somoni, but to this day has not provided any documents»,- reported on the agency website.

It is reported that since 2012, Barotov has been the deputy chairman of the district and in March 2015 was elected to the Majlis of people's deputies of the Shakhritus district.

Two officials of the Nosiri Khusrav district of Khatlon region were detained on suspicion of extortion while filing documents for land plots.

According to the anti-corruption department, the chief architect of the district Nosiri Khusrav Sukrob Ubaydullozoda was detained.

“According to the citizen “A”, Ubaidullozod received 2 thousand somoni ($ 200) for allocating 0.6 hectares of land, and demanded another 8 thousand somoni, - reported on the agency website. – While receiving 8 thousand somoni ($ 850) he was detained”.

The agency employees also detained the head of the Social Insurance and Pensions Agency of the Nosiri Khusrav District, Sharifkhon Madaliyev, who demanded $ 2,000 from a local resident for allocating 0.10 hectares of land. Chief detained while receiving money.

A criminal case under article 247 part 2 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Tajikistan "Fraud" was initiated against all the detainees, the investigation is continuing.

Another fact of fraud was revealed by the Agency's employees at the RTSU, in which the teacher of this university and the head of the security service of the Moscow State University branch in Tajikistan are suspected.

According to the anti-corruption department, the teacher of the RTSU, in collusion with the head of the internal security service of the Moscow State University branch in Dushanbe, promised citizen Yokubjon Nadjmiddinov that he would become a student of China State University.

«For their services, the suspects took from his father $ 4 thousand», - reports the press service of the agency.

It is noted that being under investigation, the suspects returned $ 4 thousand to the victims, but a criminal case was initiated against them under article 247 part 2 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Tajikistan, the investigation continues.