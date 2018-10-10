For the first time, the International Festival of Crafts "Chakan" will be held in the National Museum of Tajikistan in Dushanbe on October 13-14.

The festival was organized by the Union of Artisans of Tajikistan with the support of the Tourism Development Committee of Tajikistan and the mayor's office of the capital.

«100 best artisans from the regions of Tajikistan, near and far abroad will present their products at the festival. In particular, hand embroidery, textile printing, satin, ikat, stone products, wood carving, beadwork, wool and felt products, carpets, painting, ceramics, jewelry, musical instruments, kundal and many more will be exhibited», - it is noted in the festival program.

According to the organizers, the festival will also include educational programs, seminars, an entertainment program, master classes and a fair-sale of folk crafts.