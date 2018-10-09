The parliamentary delegation of Tajikistan headed by Vice Speaker of the Majlisi Namoyandagon Majlisi Oli of the Republic Akramsho Felaliev takes part in the 3rd meeting of the chairmen of the Eurasian parliaments in Turkey.

The meeting of the Council of Heads of Eurasian parliaments is chaired by the Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Binali Yıldırım, said a spokesman for the lower house of parliament Muhammadato Sultonov.

During the meeting, which will last until October 12, the Tajik parliamentary delegation will hold a series of bilateral meetings.

The third meeting of the chairmen of the Eurasian parliaments is held in Antalya under the auspices of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey, previous meetings were held in Russia and South Korea.

At the meeting, 38 countries will be represented at the level of the chairmen of parliaments and their deputies.

The purpose of the meeting, the main topic of which is Economic Cooperation in Eurasia, environment, sustainable development, is to address the discussion of sustainable development at the global and regional levels and the expansion of international cooperation in order to eliminate difficulties in this regard.