President of the Football Federation of Tajikistan Rustam Emomali thanked the youth team of Tajikistan for the excellent performance at the 2018 Asian Championships.

At the Asian Championship that ended the day before, which took place from September 20 to October 7 in Malaysia, our team not only won silver medals, but also won a ticket to the 2019 World Cup (U-17) in Peru.

«I want to thank our youth team for the excellent result achieved at the 2018 Asian Championships in Malaysia. Our guys were great - won silver medals! The team showed its character not only in the group stage, but also in the playoff games against such strong teams as North Korea, South Korea and Japan», - said Rustam Emomali in an interview with the FFT website.

According to him, in the final match against the Japanese team, our team did not have enough luck.

«But the players did their best to the very end, fought to the last second and gave us so many emotions. I think that the won silver medals of the Asian Championship are equivalent gold for us. I am glad that we have an excellent and promising youth team, which pleased us all», - noted Rustam Emomali.

He also noted that millions of people in Tajikistan fell in love with the team during the Asian Championship, and this is the most important thing.

«The coaching staff of the national team, headed by Zayniddin Rakhimov, thank you very much for the work done. I also want to thank all the fans for supporting the team throughout the championship - without their support, it would have been impossible to achieve such results. Taking this opportunity, I wish good luck to our youth team, which will soon perform at the Asian Championships in Indonesia», – said the president of the Football Federation of Tajikistan.