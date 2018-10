International judo tournament at the President’s Cup of Tajikistan ended with the victory of Tajik judo wrestlers in 4 weight categories out of 7.

Tournament gold medals won Rakhmatullo Farhodov (73kg), Jahongir Majidov (81 kg), Saidjalol Saidov (100 kg), Temur Rahimov (over 100 kg).

The event was held in the Palace of Tennis of the capital from October 2 to 5, and 248 athletes from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan took part in it, the website of the National Olympic Committee of the Republic reported.

Competitions were held in 7 weight categories - 60 kg, 66 kg, 73 kg, 81 kg, 90 kg, 100 kg, +100 kg. Note that before the competition took place only in absolute weight. The winners of the President’s Cup of Tajikistan in their weight categories received 10 thousand somoni each, silver winners - 5 thousand somoni each and third place winners received 3 thousand somoni.

In the weight categories of 60 kg, 66 kg and 90 kg, the Uzbek judoists won - Doston Ruziev, Abdujalil Yusupov and Doston Meliev.

Previously, the winners of the President’s Cup of Tajikistan were: in 2013 Vitaly Dudchik (Ukraine, up to 81 kg) and Islam Al-Shahabi (Egypt, absolute weight category), in 2014-2015 - Muhammadmurod Abdurahmonov (Tajikistan), in 2016 - Stanislav Bondarenko (Ukraine), in 2017 - Saidjalol Saidov (Tajikistan).