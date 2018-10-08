Tajikistan is the second largest recipient of assistance from the Center for the Support and Humanitarian Aid of the King of Saudi Arabia Salman (KSRelief). On the first place is Yemen, in which since 2014 there has been an armed conflict between government forces and rebels.

«Saudi Arabia always provides assistance to countries in need, without any discrimination», - said KSRelief leader Abdullah al-Rabey.

He noted that Tajikistan is the second largest recipient of assistance from the King of Saudi Arabia after Yemen, Arab News reports.

According to al-Rabey, the Center helped people affected by earthquakes and floods in Tajikistan, and collaborated with the Tajik Red Crescent and other bodies to implement several important projects.

Note that last week the opening of the Republican Training and Methodological Center of the Committee on Emergency Situations and Civil Defense under the Government of Tajikistan was held in Dushanbe. The construction of this object has financed by KSRelief.

Abdullah Al-Rabey did not specify the total amount of financial support provided to Tajikistan by the Center for the Assistance of the King of Saudi Arabia Salman.

Meanwhile, the Statistics Agency under the President of Tajikistan over the past two years, humanitarian aid from Saudi Arabia has not recorded.

Switching to Saudi Arabian Investment

In May of this year, Tajikistan and Saudi Arabia agreed to strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation in the field of investment. The agreements were reached during the Investment Forum of Tajikistan and Saudi Arabia held in Dushanbe and Khujand.

During the visit, Arab businessmen got acquainted with the investment opportunities of the Ayni district. They also visited the city of Istaravshan and the “Sughd” Free Economic Zone, which is located in Khujand.

Investment and tourism opportunities of Tajikistan were demonstrated to Arab investors.

Following the negotiations, a number of investment projects were submitted by the private sector of Tajikistan to the representatives of Saudi Arabia.

In 2007-2017, Saudi investors invested $ 160.2 million in the economy of Tajikistan. This entire amount is accounted for by loans attracted by Tajik enterprises and organizations.

Scanty commodity circulation

Tajikistan and Saudi Arabia for eight months is only about $ 3 thousand, which are fully accounted for export of Tajik products.

Last year, according to the Statistic Department of the Republic of Tajikistan, there was no trade turnover between two countries.

The volume of bilateral trade between these countries in 2016 was just over $ 173 thousand, an increase of almost 26 times compared to a year earlier.