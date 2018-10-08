In Dushanbe today, October 8, began the state visit of the President of India, Sri Ram Nath Kovinda, who arrived in Tajikistan on the eve of.

The meeting of the heads of India and Tajikistan takes place in “Kasri Millat” with the participation of the National Guard and the orchestra, the press service of the President of the Republic of Tatarstan reports.

During the upcoming meeting of Emomali Rakhmon and Ram Nath Kovinda, the issues of strengthening the legal framework of cooperation between Tajikistan and India will be touched upon.

Recall, the 14th in a row head of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Ram Nath Kovind was elected as the head of the Republic of India on July 20, 2017..

Kovind is the second representative of the untouchable caste (they make up about 20% of the population of India), who headed the country after Cocheril Raman Narayanan, who held this position from 1997 to 2002.