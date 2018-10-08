The head of the criminal investigation department of the Dushanbe International Airport on October 6 at the workplace from a service weapon - a Makarov pistol fired at his subordinate, said Interior Ministry spokesman Umarjon Emomali.

The shooter Rustam Saadiev, born in 1984 and injured Niyozmahmad Aliev, born in 1988, was under the influence of alcohol during the incident.

The injured policeman with gunshot wounds to the stomach and leg was taken to hospital, now his life is out of danger.

The head of the airport's criminal investigation department has been detained, the Ministry of Internal Affairs is conducting an internal investigation into the incident, and the transport prosecutor’s office is also investigating.