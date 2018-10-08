On the night of October 7, 2018, Khol Mashrabov, ex-chairman of the Tax Committee and one of the most influential figures of Tajikistan in the 1990s, died at 69 year of life.

The farewell ceremony with Khol Mashrabov and his funeral took place on October 7 in Dushanbe.

Since 2008, he suffered from a serious illness and recently the disease has worsened.

From 1998 to 2001, Khol Mashrabov headed the Tax Committee, after - for 5 years led the most densely populated and largest district of Rudaki.

His brother Ibodullo Mashrabov is the country's first deputy minister of culture..

Khol Mashrabov was born on January 1, 1951 in Varzob district. He graduated from the cooperative technical school (1969), faculty of national economy planning of the Tajik State University (1989). Over the years, he was a mechanic, salesman, store manager, director of the Catering Trust of Leninsky District.

In 1987–89 he was the chairman of the Varzob district consumer union, and in 1989–93 he was the chairman of the Dushanbe city consumer association.

Since 1990 - deputy of the Supreme Council of Tajikistan, in 1994-1998 - chairman of Leninsky district.

From 1998 - 2001 served as chairman of the Tax Committee of Tajikistan. In 2005 he was elected to the Majlisi milli (Upper Chamber) of the Majlisi Oli of the RT of the third convocation from constituency No. 5 (RRS). In 2001-2006 he was the chairman of the Rudaki district.