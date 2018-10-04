In Yavan, a case of torture has been instituted against two operatives who have confessed innocent persons.

The Prosecutor's Office of the Yavan District opened a criminal case under Article 143, Note.1, Part 2 (Torture) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Tajikistan in regarding of two operational officers of the local Ministry of Internal Affairs. Both are accused of having detained Shahboz Ahmadov, a resident of the city of Yavan in July of this year, beaten, tortured in order to beat out a confession in a crime he did not commit. A few days later, the police released him home, as they found a real suspect in the incriminated crime, reported in the Coalition of civil society against torture and impunity in Tajikistan.

Earlier, the Prosecutor General’s Office of Tajikistan canceled the decision to refuse to initiate criminal proceedings on torture, made by Ahmadov. The supervisor ordered Yavan’s prosecutor’s office to conduct an additional review.

On July 31, 2018, a resident of the city of Yavan Shahboz Ahmadov appealed to the Legal Assistance Group of the Coalition of Civil Society Against Torture and Impunity in Tajikistan for legal assistance..

According to him, from July 16 to July 20, 2018, he was illegally detained in the Yavan Interior Ministry, where he was subjected to torture and ill-treatment. The complainant claimed that he was beaten and tortured with electricity. Unable to bear the pain, he admitted that he deliberately stabbed a man. However, on July 20, he was sent home, as the identity of the person suspected of the crime was identified..

On August 6, 2018, the Yavan Prosecutor's Office began a pre-investigation inquiry at the request of Ahmadov's lawyer, the results of which refused to open a criminal case due to the fact that the elements of the crime were not detected.

The Prosecutor General’s Office of the RT abolished the resolution on refusal with the wording: «… due to the illegality and haste of taking decision …».