With the beginning of the heating season, which falls on the first days of November, after a long break, the Dushanbe TPP-1 starts working on Uzbek gas, a source in the government of Tajikistan told AP.

According to him, two city boiler houses, “Eastern”and “Western”, which are part of TPP-1 of the capital, will start working at the same time..

“The contract for the supply of Uzbek gas for the needs of the Dushanbe TPP-1 signed. With the start of gas supplies from Uzbekistan, which have been suspended for more than 10 years, Dushanbe TPP-1 will start operating, which, along with heat, also produces electricity. In this case, electricity consumption will decrease in Dushanbe - the largest energy consumer in Tajikistan”, a source said.

The total design capacity of the Dushanbe TPP-1 is 198 MW. It was built and commissioned in 1957. The main fuel at the TPP is exported natural gas, but after Uzbekistan stopped supplying natural gas to Tajikistan, they began to use reserve fuel - fuel oil.

After Uzbekistan suspended the supply of natural gas to Tajikistan, the government annually purchased about 30-35 thousand tons of fuel oil for the needs of the Dushanbe TPP-1.