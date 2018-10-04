The National Bank of Tajikistan invites domestic and foreign contracting organizations to take part in a tender for the production of a new NBT office project.

Those wishing to participate in the tender must submit their projects before October 24 inclusive, the press service of the NBT reports.

According to the project, the building should be modern, meeting the standards of the capital's General Plan and should have at least 16 floors.

According to the source of "AP" in the capital's mayor's office, within the framework of the implementation of the General Plan of Dushanbe, the current head office of the NBT will be demolished, and an alley will appear in its place.

The construction of the current head office of the NBT was begun in the late 1980s for the Central Committee of Youth of Tajikistan.

In the second half of the 90s, the unfinished building was purchased by the NBT, completed construction and on December 21, 2005 moved to a new building.

The NBT building, located along Rudaki Avenue, occupies a total area of 8,400 sq/m, consists of five floors, which are equipped with modern electronic equipment.

It has 70 rooms for 500 bank employees, several large assembly halls for holding meetings, a medical office, a gym, a lounge for bank employees and a large dining room.

Prior to that, the main bank was also located along Rudaki Avenue in the building opposite the Opera and Ballet Theater named after Ayni. It still belongs to the NBT, it houses some of the offices.