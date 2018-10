The performance-comedy on October 5 will be seen by the audience in Samarkand, and on October 7 - in Bukhara.

These are the first tours of the Tajik Theater to Uzbekistan over the years of independence of two states.

Recall that in the summer of this year Uzbek State Musical Theater of Drama and Comedy named after Mukimi visited Tajikistan. Uzbek actors showed to Tajik viewers the comedy "Unskillful Bride".