The opening of the Republican Training and Methodological Center of the Committee on Emergency Situations and Civil Defense under the Government of Tajikistan took place today.

The Center was established as part of a bilateral memorandum of understanding between the CoES and the Center for Support and Humanitarian Aid of the King of Saudi Arabia Salman, which was signed in February 2017.

The opening ceremony was attended by the Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Tajikistan Abdurahim Kahharov, Head of the Center for Support and Humanitarian Aid of the King of Saudi Arabia Salman Abdulloh ibn Abdulaziz ar-Rabia, the head of the Directorate General of Civil Defense of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Saudi Arabia Sulaymon ibn Abdullohal-Amr, chairman of the CoES of Tajikistan Rustam Nazarzoda, and others.

The new three-storey building of the training center has everything for study, sports improvement and recreation.

Comfortable sleeping rooms are located on the third floor, classrooms are equipped with audio and video equipment for the demonstration of photo and video materials. In the basement of the building there is a gym, sauna, swimming pool, massage room.

After the official opening, the rescuers of the CoES demonstrated mastery of special equipment and the ability to work in a team.

Guests and participants of the event also got acquainted with the equipment and mechanisms available on the balance sheet of the Committee.