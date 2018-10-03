Children-artists from Tajikistan were invited to the VII International exhibition-biennale of children's fine art "Joy of Tashkent", the press service of the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Tajikistan reports.

The exhibition-biennale is organized by the Academy of Arts of the Republic of Uzbekistan, children from 5 to 15 years old from different countries are invited to participate in it.

The Ministry of Culture of Tajikistan asks those who wish, to fill out an application and send it to the organizing committee of the competition.

The theme of the current Biennale is “The World of Childhood”, “My Motherland”, “The World I Live In”, “My Dream”, “Uzbekistan: My Vision”.

According to the results of the exhibition, the organizers and the jury will award seven artists with gold, silver and bronze medals, another 50 participants will be awarded with memorable gifts.

Those interested must fill out an application and send to the organizing committee of the competition. Works approved for participation in the competition must be sent to Tashkent before November 1, 2018.

For more information about the conditions of participation in the competition and obtaining the application form, please contact the following address:tukhtasin@yahoo.co.uk fusmanov@hotmail.com or by phone in Tashkent +998-71-2527473.