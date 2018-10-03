Emomali Rahmon, who began his official visit to Japan, visited the city of Hiroshima this morning and visited the memorial park of the victims of the atomic bombing of 1945.

In Hiroshima, the Tajik leader was accompanied by the mayor of the city Kazumi Matsui and the director of the park Kanji Shiga, the press service of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan reports.

Emomali Rahmon laid a wreath at the monument to the victims of atomic bombing, and left a note in the book of honored guests. He also handed over to the park management memorable gifts.

The park was created by the city of Hiroshima in order to tell people about the terrible tragedy of bombing and the terrible consequences of exposure to radiation. It was open in 1950. The museum of the park contains the belongings of the dead and other evidence of an atomic explosion; which talk about the events of August 6, 1945.

As part of his visit to Japan, the President of Tajikistan will also visit the cities of Kyoto and Tokyo.