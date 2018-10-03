From 7 to 9 October, President of the Republic of India Ram Nath Kovind will visit Tajikistan on a state visit.

Initially, the state visit of the President of India to Dushanbe was scheduled for the second half of August of this year, but the worst flooding in the Indian state of Kerala over the past hundred years has made adjustments to these plans, and Kovind's visit to Tajikistan was postponed, reported to "AP" a source in the government of the republic.

During the upcoming meeting of Emomali Rahmon and Ram Nath Kovinda, the issues of strengthening the legal framework of cooperation between Tajikistan and India will be touched upon.

Recall that the candidate of the ruling "Bharatiya Janata Party" (BJP) Ram Nath Kovind was elected the 14th head of the Republic of India.

Kovind is the second representative of the untouchable caste (they make up about 20% of the population of India), who led the country after Cocheril Raman Narayanan, who held this position from 1997 to 2002.