The international economic forum "Sughd-2018" will be held on October 11 in Khujand in honor of the 10th anniversary of the creation of free economic zones of Tajikistan.

The event is organized by the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade of Tajikistan and the administration of the FEZ "Sughd" together with development partners.

«The holding of this forum along with the establishment of business relations with foreign partners, aims to conduct a multilateral analysis of the work done and to consider the future prospects for the development of free economic zones in Tajikistan.», - reports the press service of the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade.

In addition, the message says, in the context of the problems under consideration, the issues of studying the best practices of neighboring countries in this direction are of utmost importance.

It is expected that the forum will be attended by about 200 delegates: representatives of the FEZ of neighboring countries and countries of the near and far abroad, subjects of the FEZ, representatives of ministries, departments and academia, international and public organizations, commercial banks, local and foreign entrepreneurs, the media.

Currently, there are four free economic zones in Tajikistan.:

The FEZ "Sughd" - a zone of industrial-innovative type was established in 2009 by the decision of the government of the country. It is located in the Sughd region in the south-western industrial part of the city of Khujand. The total area of the FEZ is 320 hectares. In this part of the city there is an opportunity in the future to expand the territory of the FEZ to 2 thousand hectares due to the free land area.

There are 23 entities registered in the zone, 20 of which are domestic enterprises, and 3 joint ventures. These enterprises produce solar helio collectors, plastic pipes, electrical wires, exterior wall paints and colors, plastic doors and windows profiles, plastic bottles for fruit storage, meat products and other.

In the seven months of this year, 11 enterprises worked in the Sughd FEZ. During this period, they have produced products worth about 60 million Somoni. This is 56% more than the same period last year..

FEZ "Dangara" - located in Dangara district of Khatlon region, its territory is 521.3 hectares.

In January-July of this year, 5 industrial enterprises operated in this zone. The volume of production amounted to almost 8.6 million somoni

FEZ "Pyanj" - located on the territory of Kumsangir district of Khatlon region, its area is 401.6 hectares. In this zone, 6 subjects are registered, and the production of goods has not yet been registered. In January-July 2018, construction work in the amount of 750 thousand somoni was performed there..

FEZ “Ishkashim” - located in the territory of Ishkashim district of GBAO, its territory is 200 hectares. In January-July 2018, the production of goods and construction work in this zone are not registered.