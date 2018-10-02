Determined the rival of the youth team of Tajikistan on football at the stage of the semi-finals of the championship of Asia-2018. In 1/2 finals, the Tajik football players will meet with the South Korean team, which in the quarter-finals defeated the Indian team with the score 1:0, the official website of the FFT informs.

The semi-final match of the Championship of Asia-2018 will be held on Thursday, October 4, at the “Petaling Jaya” stadium. The game starts at 17:45 Dushanbe time.

In another meeting of the semi-final teams will converge Japan and Australia.

The youth teams of Tajikistan, South Korea, Japan and Australia received the right to represent Asia at the World Championships (U-17), which will be held in Peru next October.

On September 30, the national team of Tajikistan defeated the DPRK national team in the quarter finals of the Asian Championships 2018 (regular time 1: 1, 4: 2 on penalties), reached not only the semifinals of the tournament, but also won a ticket to the World Cup 2019 in Peru. The president of the Football Federation of Tajikistan Rustam Emomali congratulated the team on the successful solution of the task.

«On behalf of the Football Federation of Tajikistan and on my own behalf, I congratulate our junior national team of the country, headed by the head coach Zayniddin Rakhimov, on solving the problem of entering the World Championship (U-17), which will be held in Peru next October! Finally, the time has come when we are reaping the first fruits of work. I want to sincerely thank the players, the coaching and administrative headquarters for the quality and professional work. The guys gave a holiday to themselves and to everyone, through pain, through patience, through work, through desire and dedication! Bravo, team! So you need to fight for your country! Thank you very much to everyone who supported the team! I wish our junior team good luck in the semifinal match of the Asian Championship 2018!», – said Rustam Emomali in an interview with the official website of the FFT.

The semi-final match of the Championship of Asia-2018 will be held on Thursday, October 4, at the “Petaling Jaya” stadium. The game starts at 17:45 Dushanbe time.

In another meeting of the semi-final teams will converge Japan and Australia.

The youth teams of Tajikistan, South Korea, Japan and Australia received the right to represent Asia at the World Championships (U-17), which will be held in Peru next October.

On September 30, the national team of Tajikistan defeated the DPRK national team in the quarter finals of the Asian Championships 2018 (regular time 1: 1, 4: 2 on penalties), reached not only the semifinals of the tournament, but also won a ticket to the World Cup 2019 in Peru. The president of the Football Federation of Tajikistan Rustam Emomali congratulated the team on the successful solution of the task.

«On behalf of the Football Federation of Tajikistan and on my own behalf, I congratulate our junior national team of the country, headed by the head coach Zayniddin Rakhimov, on solving the problem of entering the World Championship (U-17), which will be held in Peru next October! Finally, the time has come when we are reaping the first fruits of work. I want to sincerely thank the players, the coaching and administrative headquarters for the quality and professional work. The guys gave a holiday to themselves and to everyone, through pain, through patience, through work, through desire and dedication! Bravo, team! So you need to fight for your country! Thank you very much to everyone who supported the team! I wish our junior team good luck in the semifinal match of the Asian Championship 2018!», – said Rustam Emomali in an interview with the official website of the FFT.