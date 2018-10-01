Emomali Rahmon today took Alexander Lukashenko to the city of Tursunzade and showed the leading dehkan farms of the country on growing grapes. The presidents visited three farms and tried the most delicious grapes in Tajikistan. It is grown in the farms "Vatan", "Khoja Nemat" and "Boghi Somon". To the Belarusian leader the Tajik grapes fell in taste: he called to start its export to Minsk.

1 /12

Alexander Lukashenko during his visit to the vineyards showed great interest in the methods of growing grapes.