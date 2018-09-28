The rival of the junior team of Tajikistan (U-16) was determined at the stage of the quarter finals of the Asian Championship 2018 in Malaysia. Our national team will play with the winner of group “B” - the national team of the DPRK, the press service of the Football Federation of Tajikistan reports..

The team of North Korea with 7 points excelled in group “B”. In the group stage, the DPRK players beat the teams of Yemen (1:0) and Oman (3:1), and also in a draw with the team of Jordan (2:2).

Junior team of Tajikistan took the second place in group “A”, gaining four points. At the start of the Asian Championships, our boys lost to Malaysia (2:6), but then in a draw with Japan (0:0), and in the decisive match for the exit from the group took precedence over the Thai team (2:1).

The quarterfinal match of the Asian Championship-2018 between the youth teams of the DPRK and Tajikistan will be held on Sunday, September 30, at the “Petaling Jaya” stadium. Начало игры в 17:45 по душанбинскому времени. The winner of the quarter finals will receive a ticket to the Junior World Championship (U-17), which next year will be held in Peru