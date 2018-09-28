Issues of development of cooperation in the spheres of politics, trade and economy, science and technology, culture, etc. were discussed at a meeting with the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Zheenbekov.

Emomali Rahmon noted that the current visit of the head of Kyrgyzstan to Tajikistan will be another step towards strengthening relations between two neighboring countries, the press service of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan reports.

The heads of Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan noted the importance of making timely decisions in trade and economic relations, to increase trade, to use interaction opportunities, efficient use of water and energy resources, to implement the regional project CASA-1000, etc.

The parties also discussed relevant border issues.

Then the head of Tajikistan met with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, for whom this is the first visit to the republic.

Within the framework of this meeting, issues of increasing cooperation in trade and economic, machine-building, mining-industrial, agricultural, technological and other spheres were also discussed.

There were also touched upon the issues of setting up joint ventures for the processing of precious stones and the production of jewelry, establishing cooperation in the provision of financial and banking services, etc..

Humanitarian relations, culture and science, education and health care, tourism were also identified as important areas of cooperation between Armenia and Tajikistan.

In conclusion, Emomali Rahmon invited Pashinyan to visit Tajikistan at an convenient time for him with an official visit.

At the meeting with the President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbaev, it was noted that today this country is one of the main strategic partners of Tajikistan.

Emomali Rahmon noted that in terms of trade with Tajikistan, Kazakhstan today is in second place.

The parties called the activities of the Intergovernmental Tajik-Kazakh Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation efficient, developing cooperation in attracting Kazakh investments, using water and energy resources, cultural and scientific ties as an important link in the relations of two countries.