Shavkat Mirziyoev presented two Captiva cars to Tajik farmers in Tursunzade, the press service of the President of Uzbekistan reports.

The managers of these farms received cars from Mirziyoev.

«The President of our country inspected the vineyard and the farmhouse. Shavkat Mirziyoyev presented to Kamol-ota Madumarov the Captiva car produced in our country. The head of our state also visited the dekhkan farm "Vatan" of the same district and presented the Captiva car to its head Nemat Usmonov », - the press service of the Uzbek president reports.