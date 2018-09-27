For the first time in Tajikistan, the newspaper "Asia-Plus" with augmented reality. It allows you to flip through photos on the page and watch videos directly from the paper. Think impossible? See for yourself.

In the new issue of the newspaper "Asia-Plus" you can watch commercials. This is a completely new for Tajikistan innovative tool in digital marketing to promote the services of advertisers.

According to Umed Babakhanov, General Director of Asia-Plus Media Group, in the future the articles of the newspaper will not only be read but also watched.

«This is an experiment in the advertising market in Tajikistan. In the future, we plan to publish other materials of the newspaper with augmented reality, so that our readers, along with reading text, enjoy watching video», - Umed Babakhanov says.