Presidents held talks in the new reception hall of official guests at the Dushanbe airport.

Shavkat Mirziyoev and Emomali Rahmon, discussed prospects for further development of bilateral cooperation between Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

During the meeting in the capital's airport in the new hall for the reception of VIP guests, the presidents noted that in a short time a number of problems have been eliminated by the “efforts of countries and peoples”, and the implementation of previously signed agreements on the development of bilateral cooperation is already bearing fruit, the press service of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan reports.

«Construction of two HPPs on the Zeravshan River and the opening of a branch of the company "Artel" in Tajikistan will serve the benefit of the peoples of our countries», - President of Uzbekistan noted.

The heads of states were also unanimous in their opinion that for the development and implementation of projects in the trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres, there is a legal framework, and all available material and other reserves will be used to implement these goals, the press service of the Tajik leader notes.

After talks from the airport, Shavkat Mirziyoev and Emomali Rahmon went to the Alisher Navoi Park and opened a monument to the classics of Tajik and Uzbek literature Abdurahmon Jomi and Alisher Navoi.