The plane of the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoev landed several minutes ago at the Dushanbe international airport. He was personally met by Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, a source in the government of the republic said..

Immediately from the airport, Shavkat Mirziyoev and Emomali Rahmon will be taken to the Navoi Park, where they will open a monument to Alisher Navoi and Abdurahmon Jomi.

Today, Mirziyoyev, accompanied by the President of Tajikistan, will visit the city of Tursunzade, where he will get acquainted with the activities of TALCO and local wine growers.