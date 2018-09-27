President Emomali Rahmon today received the President of Moldova, Igor Dodon, who arrived in Dushanbe to participate in the CIS summit.

During the meeting, according to the press service of the head of state, the current state and prospects of relations between the two states were discussed. At the same time, Emomali Rahmon said that Tajikistan is interested in developing relations with Moldova.

In turn, Igor Dodon expressed his country's interest in the import of dried fruits and honey from Tajikistan.

The sides also discussed issues of interaction of states in the spheres of politics, economy and culture.

Presidents agreed to intensify the work of the intergovernmental commission of Tajikistan and Moldova on trade and economic cooperation.