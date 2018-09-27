Sergey Lebedev highly appreciated the work of Tajikistan as chairman in the CIS.

President Emomali Rahmon received Chairman of the Executive Committee - Executive Secretary of the Commonwealth of Independent States Sergey Lebedev on September 26 in the afternoon. At the meeting discussed issues related to the holding of the next meeting of the Council of CIS Heads of State, the press service of the head of state reports.

From the side of the head of the CIS Executive Committee, it was stressed that during the period of the Republic of Tajikistan's chairmanship in the CIS, the official Dushanbe actively promoted the objectives of the Commonwealth Concept and continues to make a significant contribution to the development of the integration of states within the Commonwealth, the presidential press service reports.

"The meeting highly appreciated the role of Tajikistan in the period of its chairmanship in the CIS in the development and expansion of trade and economic relations, the sphere of transport and infrastructure, social, labor and humanitarian relations, as well as the great contribution of Tajikistan in strengthening the integration of the Commonwealth member states in the military sphere, military-technical sphere, co-operation of law enforcement agencies in cases of emergencies and security in the region", - the message says.

Sergey Lebedev expressed his gratitude to Emomali Rahmon for his active support for the implementation of the CIS action plan for the third stage of the CIS Economic Development Strategy for the period until 2020, the provisions of the Treaty on Free Economic Zones and support for the initiatives of the CIS Executive Committee in connection with the announcement of the city of Dushanbe as the cultural center of the CIS in 2021