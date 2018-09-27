Emomali Rahmon commissioned a reception hall and a new park in Dushanbe airport.

Emomali Rahmon and Rustam Emomali September 26 evening commissioned a new reception hall for official guests at the Dushanbe International Airport.

It was built to meet the official representatives of foreign countries, including the presidents of the CIS countries, who are arriving today in the Tajik capital, the press service of the head of state reports.

The construction of the hall for VIPs was started in March 2017. About 600 local residents worked on its construction.

The reception hall of official guests consists of three floors and a basement. To receive and host high guests in the building, dozens of beautifully designed and comfortable premises were constructed, including a reception department for members of foreign governments, consular offices, administration, working offices of border guards and customs officers, baggage handling point, 8 offices for bilateral meetings, 4 modern restaurants, a store for the sale of goods and products, gifts, border and customs checkpoints, the presidential press service reports.

For maintenance according to modern standards in the airport hall 2 elevators, 47 CCTV cameras, a set of equipment for baggage screening, a modern fire alarm system and air purification devices are installed.

In the yard of the facility there is a parking lot for 400 cars, places for parking of airplanes and sidewalks of the airport platform on the area of 12 thousand square meters. In the yard there is also a gazebo engraved in the national style, with 10 seats for high-ranking guests. The territory of the reception hall of official guests is illuminated by 45 poles with spotlights. Sidewalks and public gardens around the reception facility are decorated with flowers and ornamental shrubs.

The object is constructed on a modern project, the facade of the building is decorated with the use of domestic stones.