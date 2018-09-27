At the international airport of Dushanbe, a high-ranking guest was met by Deputy Prime Minister of Tajikistan Azim Ibrohim and other officials, a source in the government of the republic said..

Tomorrow, September 28 in Dushanbe, the next meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the CIS will be held.

At the upcoming summit of the heads of the countries participating in the CIS, Dodon is scheduled to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin. In addition, his talks with the leaders of Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Tajikistan are expected.

Today Igor Dodon will visit the city of Nurek and get acquainted with the work of the Nurek hydropower plant.