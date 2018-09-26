Tajik tourism organizations represent the country at the international tourism exhibition "IFTM TOP RESA", which takes place in Paris from September 25 to September 28.

Opportunities and tourist services of Tajikistan are represented by “Rohat Tour” LLC, “Orient Adventure” LLC, “Olami Sayokhat” LLC and others, in the Committee for the Development of Tourism reports.

The corner of Tajikistan, decorated in the national style, is called "Tajikistan - a Tourist Country".

The Committee noted that Tajikistan is participating in this exhibition for the second time.

1 /3

Participation in it gives an opportunity to establish relations with other tourist organizations of the world for further promotion of the tourist potential of the republic.

In the current exhibition in Paris, which celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, more than 10 thousand travel agencies from 200 countries of the world participate.