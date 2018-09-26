The summit of the heads of state of the CIS countries, which will be held in Dushanbe on September 27-28, will bring together the presidents: Russia Vladimir Putin, Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Moldova Igor Dodon, Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov, Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the source in the Tajik government told “AP”.

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov will not take part in the summit of the CIS heads of state - he will take part in the work of the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly from September 29 to October 2. At the CIS summit in Dushanbe, Turkmenistan will be represented by Deputy Prime Minister Purli Agamyradov, who oversees science and education.

At the Dushanbe meeting of the Council, it is planned to consider a number of draft documents aimed at further development of cooperation in the political, economic, cultural and humanitarian fields and in other key areas of the Commonwealth's activities, said the source of "AP" in the government of Tajikistan.

In a narrow format, it is planned to exchange views on cooperation within the framework of the CIS, as well as to discuss questions about the chairmanship in the Commonwealth, the date and venue of the next meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the CIS.

At the enlarged meeting it is expected to consider important issues of political interaction, further development of cooperation in cultural and humanitarian areas, in the sphere of security, as well as a number of projects aimed at improving the legal and organizational and personnel support of the CIS.

In the sphere of humanitarian cooperation, the most important project is the Plan of the main events for the preparation and celebration of the 75th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945.

Other equally important humanitarian projects are decisions on the implementation in 2021 of the Interstate Program "Cultural Capitals of the Commonwealth" in the Republic of Tajikistan.

The draft Decision is expected to declare the city of Dushanbe the Cultural Capital of the Commonwealth in 2021, as well as the announcement of 2021 by the Year of Architecture and Urban Development in the CIS.

In the sphere of ensuring security and countering new challenges and threats, it is also planned to consider a number of projects. One of them is the Interstate Program of Joint Measures to Combat Crime for 2019-2023.

During the summit in Dushanbe, CIS leaders will hold a number of bilateral meetings, and upon the end of the summit, the chairmanship in the CIS will shift from Tajikistan to Turkmenistan.