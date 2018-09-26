Roads towards Nurek and Tursunzade will also be closed.

Department of the State Traffic Inspectorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Tajikistan in Dushanbe city informs citizens, drivers and guests of the capital that on September 27-28 the central part of the city will be closed for traffic.

The road will be closed due to the fact that in these days in Dushanbe there will be a meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the CIS.

«From 27 to 28 September, from 09:00 am to the end of the event, traffic on the streets of Ahmadi Donish, Ayni, Rudaki, Bukhoro, Mirzo Tursunzade, Behzod, Lohuti, Somoni, Nizomi Ganjavi, Huvaydulloyev, Karamov, Alisher Navoi until the entrance to Tursunzade And from Aini Street to the city of Nurek will be limited», - traffic police reports.

Traffic police of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the republic in the city of Dushanbe recommends that drivers of vehicles refrain from traveling by private transport and use public transport services and, if necessary, use bypass roads in accordance with the requirements of the "Traffic regulations".

Recall that the presidents of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko and Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, within the framework of participation in the summit of heads of CIS states scheduled for September 27-28 in Dushanbe, will visit the city of Tajik metallurgists - Tursunzade.

It is expected that the leaders of Belarus and Uzbekistan on September 27 will get acquainted with the activities of the Tajik Aluminum Company (TALCO).

In addition, the presidents will visit the dehkan farms of Kamol Khoji Madumarov and Negmat Khoji Usmonov, who are known in the republic as hereditary farmers.

During their stay in Tursunzade city, the road from the capital leading to the Gissar valley will also be closed for traffic.

In addition, according to the source of the "AP" in the internal affairs agencies of Tajikistan, during the stay at the CIS summit, Moldovan President Igor Dodon intends to visit the Nurek hydro power plant on September 27.