Tajikistan will chair the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) until 2020.

The ceremony of transferring the chairmanship from China to Tajikistan was held at a special meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the CICA member states, within the framework of the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly in New York, the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry reports.

“Habibullo Mirzoev was appointed the new executive director of the Secretariat, whose candidacy was unanimously supported by all 27 CICA member countries", the press service notes.

CICA is a political platform based on the principle of consensus. for dialogue, consultation, decision-making and implementation of measures on the basis of consensus on security issues in Asia. To date, CICA members are 27 countries in Asia, observers - 8 countries and 5 organizations. CICA was initiated on October 5, 1992 by the President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev.