The head of the capital's police is concerned about the growth of teenage crime at night and the indifference of parents.

To the capital's police, from January to September, 10392 minors were taken. 6336 of them are pupils of capital's schools, the rest are visitors from regions of the country.

Minors were taken to the police departments for vagrancy, begging, visiting entertainment centers, the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Tajikistan in the city of Dushanbe reports.

However, there were those who tried to earn a piece of bread by washing vehicles, working as a loader, or as a conductor in public transport.

The chief of police of Dushanbe beats the alarm

The head of the metropolitan police Sharif Nazarzoda is concerned about the high level of juvenile delinquency in Dushanbe. According to him, it tends to worsen.

At a meeting with heads of secondary schools of the city, which was held on September 24, the head of Dushanbe police said that, despite the implementation of preventive measures, the offenses committed by the capital's schoolchildren in the current year increased several times.

Sharif Nazarzoda drew the attention of the city school directors to the fact that most offenses are committed by minors under the cover of night.

«According to our data, for eight months of this year, adolescents committed 7.1% of offenses from 6 am to 12 pm, 9.8% from 12 pm to 6 pm, 32.9% from 18 pm to Midnight 50 , 2% - from 1 am to 6 am. This indicates that parents are not at all interested in where their children are at night», - Nazarzoda said.

He said that, according to his order, every Thursday the capital's police will hold an event called "School Day": on this day in all schools of the city, police officers will conduct conversations with students.