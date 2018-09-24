The heads of defense departments of Tajikistan and Uzbekistan believe that only joint actions need to combat the manifestations of terrorism.

«Our troops and equipment showed that they are ready at any moment to repulse the enemy. The units acted cohesively, with mutual understanding, most importantly, showed their combat skills and high skill», - said Abdusalom Azizov, the Minister of Defense of Uzbekistan, on the results of the final stage of the first Tajik-Uzbek joint exercises called "Indestructible Brotherhood" at the Chorukhdarron training ground in Sughd region.

«The current situation in the world and the growth of terrorism oblige us to be ready for any threats. We have one territory, therefore, only through joint efforts, cooperation, interaction of military units, we will be able to defeat terrorism», he said.

In turn, the head of the Defense Ministry of Tajikistan Sherali Mirzo said that today the situation in the northern provinces of Afghanistan is of particular concern.

«There is an increase in the activity of terrorist groups and concentration of militants of the so-called "Islamic state". In conditions when the challenges and threats to national security and terrorist activity take on unprecedented proportions, no single state can oppose them alone. In this context, it is very important for the countries of the region to join forces. The Republic of Tajikistan and the Republic of Uzbekistan are the outpost of Central Asia, and the heads of our states are doing everything possible and dependent on them to ensure peace and stability in Afghanistan. At the same time, we are actively building up the fight against terrorism in all its manifestations," said Sherali Mirzo.

Recall that in military exercises, in addition to 100 soldiers and officers of a special unit of the Armed Forces of Uzbekistan, 500 soldiers and rapid reaction officers of the Armed Forces of Tajikistan participated, a number of units from other combat arms that carried out fire support.

According to the scenario of the exercises, it was necessary to destroy a group of terrorists that broke through the border of one of the countries in the mountainous area and captured the settlement. As a result of coordinated actions of the rapid reaction forces of the armed forces of Tajikistan and the special forces of the Uzbek armed forces in the fight against terrorism, with the support of other divisions, who carried out a massive blow to the enemy, in a short time managed to liquidate the gang.

In the operation to destroy a conditional group of terrorists, airplanes, helicopters, tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, armored personnel carriers of the Armed Forces of Tajikistan, two helicopters of Uzbek Armed Forces, mortars, "Grad" rocket launchers, for suppressing the hotbed of terrorists.

The exercises lasted four days: as long as the antiterrorist units practiced joint actions to eliminate the terrorist group, reservists with a total strength of 30,000 men were raised on alert, who worked out a number of important elements for checking combat readiness at the "Chorukhdarron" and "Nurafshon" training grounds in the Isfara district.

The ministers and the head of the Sughd region, Rajabboy Ahmadzoda, after completing the exercises, got acquainted with some types of small arms of the anti-terrorist units of the Armed Forces of Uzbekistan, communication equipment, special warm clothing, protecting soldiers and officers from frostbite during military operations in the mountains during the cold seasons.

The heads of the defense departments of two countries highly appreciated the joint actions of the antiterrorist subdivisions of two countries and rewarded particularly distinguished soldiers and officers with valuable and memorable gifts, letters of commendation.