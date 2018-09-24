200 textbooks of the Tajik language and literature for pupils of 8-11 grades of Tajik-language schools of the Uch-Kurgon village council of the Kadamjai district of Kyrgyzstan were given by the chairman of the city of Isfara Sijouddin Salomzoda.

The books were handed over during the meeting with the Chairman of the Society of Tajiks of Uch-Kurgon, Deputy Chairman of the Public Association of Tajiks of Kyrgyzstan named after Rudaki Mavlonjon Abdurazzokov.

September 22 at the meeting in Isfara, the sides, along with the development of good-neighborly relations, cooperation in the scientific and cultural sphere, also discussed the needs of Tajik-language schools.

Mavlonjon Abdurazzokov noted that currently there are 8 Tajik schools in the village of Uch-Kurgansk. "In these schools there is a problem of shortage of textbooks in the Tajik language", - Abdurazzokov said.

Sijouddin Salomzoda, in turn, said that the Ministry of Education of the country supported his request for assistance in the allocation of textbooks in the Tajik language to schools with the Tajik language of instruction of the neighboring country.

«This is still the first step in this direction, and in the future we will continue similar initiatives», - he noted

Mavlonjon Abdurazokov said that he will transfer these textbooks to high school students named after Sadriddin Ayni, Abdurahmoni Jomi, Abuabdullhi Rudaki and "Dusty".

Uch-Kurgon rural government is the largest populated point of the Kadamjai district of the Batken province of Kyrgyzstan. In the rural administration, Tajiks (65%), Uzbeks (25%) and Kyrgyz (about 10%) predominantly live.