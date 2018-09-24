Uzbekistan will study the experience of Tajikistan in drafting a new version of the law "On Protection of Consumer Rights". This was discussed during the visit of the delegation of the Union of Consumers of Tajikistan to Uzbekistan. The visit was held at the invitation of the Federation of Societies for the Protection of Consumers' Rights of this country (FSPCR).

Within the framework of the visit in Tashkent, a meeting was held with the representatives of the FSPCR and relevant ministries and departments, reported in the Consumer Union of the Republic of Tajikistan.

The Uzbek side talked about the activities of the FSPCR and its territorial associations in the field of protecting the rights and interests of consumers, as well as the procedure for the adoption, study and resolution of consumer complaints.

Executive Director of the Consumers Union of Tajikistan Ilkhom Abidov, in turn, noted that the Union provides comprehensive assistance on consumer protection issues. In particular, it was noted that the appeals received from consumers mainly relate to the purchase and sale of household appliances, housing and communal services, etc.

«The average number of appeals to the Union is about 400 per year, 80-90% of which are resolved in a pre-trial order, and in other cases, lawsuits to courts are filed to restore the rights of consumers», - Abidov said.

At the same time, he noted that during the period of its activity the Union returned about $ 900 thousand.

Within the framework of the visit, the delegation of Tajikistan also visited the legislative chamber of the Oliy Majlis of the Republic of Uzbekistan and got acquainted with the structure of the parliament, new regulatory and legal acts adopted in the field of consumer rights protection.

the meeting with the deputies of the Uzbek parliament, it was noted that at present the development of the draft of a new edition of the law "On protection of consumers' rights" is underway, in this connection they considered it expedient to borrow experience of the Republic of Tajikistan in this direction.

Recall, on April 19 of this year in Dushanbe, with the first official visit, a delegation FSPCR of Uzbekistan arrived in the course of which a memorandum of understanding was signed between the Union of Consumers of Tajikistan and FSPCR of Uzbekistan. Signed document provides for the further development of cooperation between the structures, development of joint projects, organization of symposiums, scientific conferences, exchange of experts to improve skills of specialists of the two countries.