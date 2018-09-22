A five-day training course on emergency first aid concluded on 21 September 2018 at the OSCE Programme Office in Dushanbe.

The course brought together some 25 Tajik border officials, of which 14 were female participants. It was delivered by experienced trainers from Tajikistan.

During the five-day course border officials learned basic lifesaving skills. They were taught how to respond to combat accident-related injuries as well as to heat, cold, altitude and other environment-related injuries and illnesses. They also learned how to remain calm in emergency situations.

Other topics covered in the course included protecting the casualty against further injury without creating a risk for oneself; the location and use of rescue equipment and observing and interpreting the victim's general condition. Participants were also provided with first aid kits.

Vyacheslav Abramets, Border Management Adviser in the OSCE Office’s Politico-Military Department, congratulated the participants on the completion of the course .“The Office is helping to build the capacity of Tajik border officials by providing high-quality training courses in a number of key areas,” Abramets said.