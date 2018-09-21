The Minister of Defense of Uzbekistan, Major-General Abdusalom Azizov, is arriving today in Khujand where the first ever joint anti-terrorist operation of the defense departments of Tajikistan and Uzbekistan is being completed at the "Chorukhdayron" military test site, a source in the Ministry of Defense of Tajikistan reports.

Azizov together with Tajikistan's Defense Minister Colonel-General Sherali Mirzo will observe the final stage of the antiterrorist exercises of armies of the two countries.

Upon completion of the exercise, the heads of defense departments of the two states will encourage its active participants.

During his stay in Khujand, the head of the defense department of Uzbekistan will hold a separate meeting with the Minister of Defense of Tajikistan at which the prospects for the development of the relations of the two states in the military and military-technical direction.

As part of the joint anti-terrorist exercises, the Song and Dance Ensemble of the Ministry of Defense of Uzbekistan performed before the inhabitants and guests of the city in Kamoli Khujandi Park

The repertoire of military artists of Uzbekistan has many songs in the Tajik language.