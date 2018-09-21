Tajikistan's youth team in the opening match of the Asian championship - 2018 in the group "A" on football (U-16) failed, losing to the hosts of the tournament team of Malaysia with a score of 2: 6.

he game took place on September 20 at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur. The Malaysians opened the account on the 30th minute, the official website of the Football Federation of Tajikistan reports.

Defenders of the Tajikistan national team lost sight of the opponent's midfielder, who broke into the penalty area from the right and made a transfer to Lukman Hakim Shamsudinа. He from five meters did not miss. Three minutes later Shahrom Nazarov lost in the fight for the ball to the attacking opponent and Mukhriddin Khasanov was forced to foul on the opponent.

Penalty realized Muhammad Najmuddin Akmal - 2: 0. At the 42nd minute the author of the first goal of the championship Lukman was noted with a double.

As soon as the second half began, as the Tajik players again had to start the match from the center of the field. Lukman Hakim Shamsudin, having received the transfer for the course from his partner, beat the goalkeeper of the Tajikistan national team Mukhriddin Hasanov and sent the ball into the empty net. At the 67th minute Lukman designed poker.

The second half of the meeting opponents finish the meeting at a heavy rain. At the 72nd minute, Rustam Soirov earned a penalty, which Sharifbek Rakhmatov clearly realized. Four minutes later, the Malaysians again increased the gap to five goals thanks to Alif Mutalib, who also scored 11-meter.

Under the curtain of the fight for a gross foul on Rustam Soirov from the field was removed goalkeeper hosts Sih Izhan Nazrel. Since the limit of substitutions for Malaysia has already been exhausted, the place in the gates took the field player, which a blow from the "point" in the performance of Islom Zoirov parried. However Zoirov succeeded in finishing first, who did not miss from five meters. As a result, the meeting ended with a score of 6:2 in favor of Malaysia.

In another meeting in group "A", the national team of Japan was stronger than Thailand today - 5:2.

The next match in the second round of the group stage of the Asian Championship-2018 in the "A" quartet will be held by the Tajikistan national team on Sunday, September 23, against the Japanese team. The beginning of the game at 20:45 local time (17:45 - Dushanbe time).