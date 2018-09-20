All new enterprises will begin to work to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Tajikistan's independence.

Tajik President Emomali Rahmon today launched the construction of nine new industrial enterprises, the presidential press service reported..

The industrial zone will be built on an area of nine hectares at the intersection of the metropolitan streets of Aini and Zebunisso.

All new enterprises will be built at the expense of the country's manufacturing enterprises and domestic entrepreneurs, the press service reports..

In the new industrial zone will be built enterprises for processing cotton - fiber, for clothing, for processing dried fruits, for the production of metal profiles and structures, on the production of electronic goods, on the production of fruit drinks, on the processing of colored stones and the production of bakery products.

In total, more than 150 million somoni will be spent for the construction of the industrial zone. It is expected that in general here will employ over 3 thousand citizens.

The largest objects of the zone will be cotton processing and clothing enterprises, for the erection and equipping of which more than 50 million somoni will be allocated.

Equipment for equipping new enterprises of the “Dushanbe” industrial zone will be purchased from Russia, China, Germany, Italy, Belgium, South Korea and Turkey.

The leaders of the Tajik companies “Vahdat”, “Shahzoda”, “Green Gold”, “Nord Asia Metal”, “Asrori Sang”, “TALCO cable” and “Energy and Safe Technologies”, which participate in the creation of the zone, assured the head of state that all enterprises of the new industrial zone will earn by the 30th anniversary of the Day of State Independence of Tajikistan.