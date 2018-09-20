According to plan in this building will sit all those who are engaged in the provision of communication services.

The completion of the construction of the first 30-story skyscraper in Tajikistan, which has been under construction for more than three years at the former Main Post Office building in Dushanbe, is expected to be closer to the 30th anniversary of the country's independence - in the fall of 2021. This was reported by the source in the administration of the mayor of Dushanbe.

In the new building it is planned to place all structures and companies engaged in the provision of communication services, in particular, Internet providers and mobile operators.

«The first three floors will serve as a parking lot, since in the center of the capital there are difficulties with car parking», - the source said

30-story building of the Communications Service under the government will appear in Dushanbe at zero kilometers.

Recall, the construction of this building began in April 2015. Then the president of the republic started the work. Emomali Rahmon, who released a capsule with a message to descendants.

Then it was reported that it would not only be an administrative complex. Inside will accommodate 3D and 5D cinemas, a cafe, a restaurant.

On the roof of the main building will create a viewing platform - from a height of 123 meters the entire capital will be visible.

To date, the tallest building in Tajikistan is a 20-story building of the business center "Dushanbe-Plaza".