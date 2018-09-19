Tajikistan stood on the podium of the World Cup only once.

At the World Championships, which will be held from 20 to 27 September in Baku, Tajikistan will be represented by ten athletes, the Committee on Youth and Sports under the Government of the Republic reports.

The sports honor of Tajikistan at the next world championship will be defended by Sukhrob Bokiev (weight category up to 60 kg), Yokubjon Bokiev (up to 66 kg), Behrouz Hojazoda and Somon Mahmadbekov (up to 73 kg), Akmal Murodov (81 kg), Komronsho Ustopriyon (up to 90 kg), Saidjalol Saidov (up to 100 kg), Shakarmamad Mirmammadov and Temur Rakhimov (over 100 kg) and Shokhida Kalandarova (up to 57 kg among women).

For a gold medal in each weight category will receive € 26 000, holders of silver medals will receive € 15 000, holders of bronze medals will receive € 8,000.

Tajikistan for the years of independence only once won the award at the World Judo Championship - a bronze medal won by Rasul Bokiev at the World Cup in Rio de Janeiro in 2007.