At the headquarters of the Asian Football Confederation in Kuala Lumpur today, September 18, the draw of the qualifying tournament of the Asian Futsal Championship 2019 was held among youth teams under 20 in the Central Zone.

As reported on the website of the FFT, following the draw, the youth national team of Tajikistan was in the "B" group. The rivals of our team are the teams of Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan. Group "A" includes Iran, Afghanistan and Turkmenistan.

The qualifying tournament of the Asian Championship will be held from 1st to 4thDecember in Tashkent. According to the rules of the tournament, only three teams will leave the Central Zone in the final part of the Asian-2019 championship. the winners of the groups, as well as the teams that took the second place, will play the third ticket to the Asian Championship in the playoffs