In Dushanbe tomorrow, September 20, a meeting of the Coordinating Council of Prosecutors General of the States members of the Commonwealth of Independent States will be held.

In the draft agenda of the meeting seventeen points, the press service of the Executive Committee of the CIS reports.

The members of the Coordination Council will exchange their experience in various areas of prosecutorial activity, will discuss the issue of giving the status of the basic organization of the CIS countries for retraining and advanced training for prosecutors and investigators of the prosecutor's offices of the Academy of Law Enforcement Agencies under the General Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the basic organization for training, retraining and advanced training of workers Prosecution authorities of the University of the Prosecutor's Office of the Russian Federation.

The participants of the meeting intend to sum up the results of the implementation in 2017 of joint cooperation programs to combat crime, terrorism and other violent manifestations of extremism, illicit trafficking in narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and their precursors, human trafficking, illegal migration, crimes committed using information technology, and also to strengthen border security at external borders.

In addition, the members of the Council will consider the issues of improving cooperation in the fight against corruption, protecting the rights of citizens outside their country to fulfill international treaties, approving the Work Plan of the Coordinating Council of Prosecutors General for 2019-2023, and discussing a number of other issues.

The Coordinating Council of Prosecutors General of the Member States of the Commonwealth of Independent States was established in 1995. It consists of representatives of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

The Council organizes interaction and cooperation of the prosecutor's offices of the CIS countries in the fight against crime, violations of the rule of law and law, in protecting the rights and legitimate interests of citizens, coordinates the activities of CIS interstate bodies in these areas, studies and summarizes the practice of implementing international treaties in the field of combating crime and develops proposals on measures to improve the legal regulation on this issue, exchanges information on the state of crime and its development trends, contributes to the training and professional development of prosecutorial and investigative cadres, organizes joint research on topical issues of combating crime.