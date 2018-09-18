Seven textile and clothing companies will represent Tajikistan at the "Textillegprom" exhibition - the largest specialized event in the CIS, which began work today, on September 18, in Moscow. To get acquainted with the latest achievements of Tajikistan in the production of yarn, cotton fabrics and ready-made clothes, it is possible in the 75 pavilion of VDNKh until September 21, 2018.

The participation of Tajik companies – “Vahdat Textile”, “Gulistoni Dushanbe”, “Liman”, “Nokhid”, “Rahimov AA”, “Sapsan”, “HIMA Textile” - was organized at the exhibition as part of the Global Textile and Garment Program ( GTEX) of the International Trade Center (ITC), financed by the Government of Switzerland.

The exhibition is a unique platform for exhibiting its products and acquaintance with the whole spectrum of textile and light industry goods, starting from raw materials and equipment to finished products. The fair is visited by wholesale buyers and industry specialists from almost 30 countries of the world.

Ardasher Ibragimov, deputy director of the company "Business Consulting Group", ITC partner, who heads the delegation of Tajikistan at the exhibition, says that Russia is a priority and attractive market for the export of textile and clothing products of Tajikistan.

«A significant role in this is played by the size and volume of the market, close economic ties, geographically close location, the absence of a language barrier, relatively favorable conditions for entering the market, as well as existing cultural ties», - Said Ibragimov.

«Textillegprom provides Tajik producers with an excellent opportunity to show and promote their products to a wide range of consumers, primarily wholesalers and retailers from Russia and other countries, to establish new business contacts with potential customers, conclude new contracts and diversify their orders. Tajik companies will present at the exhibition as raw materials, including yarn, fabric, cotton fabric, and finished products - hosiery, women's, men's and children's clothing, overalls, men's and women's underwear, and knitwear. The delegation of Tajikistan will also meet with potential trade partners and familiarize with modern technologies and new products, as well as take part in scientific and practical conferences, seminars and round tables.

Tajikistan participates in this fair for the 11th time, and during this period Tajik companies were able to create for the country the image of a source of high-quality textile and clothing products. The Union for the Development of the Private Sector of Tajikistan also attends the exhibition as part of the Tajik delegation to familiarize with new trends in the regional market and conduct business meetings with Russian counterparts.

The International Trade Center, with the support of the Swiss government, aims to increase the export competitiveness of Tajikistan's textile and clothing industry by providing support to sector enterprises and relevant trade support institutions.