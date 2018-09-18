The Russian analytical agency TurStat compiled another rating of the best cities of the CIS for autumn travels.

The ranking of CIS cities is presented based on the analysis of popularity of tourist trips in autumn 2018.

Minsk, Astana and Baku are in the lead in the rating of autumn trips in the CIS.

Top-10 cities of the CIS in the fall of 2018 are Minsk in Belarus, Astana in Kazakhstan, Baku in Azerbaijan, Yerevan in Armenia, Tashkent in Uzbekistan, Alma-Ata in Kazakhstan, Bishkek in Kyrgyzstan, Chisinau in Moldova, Dushanbe in Tajikistan and Ashgabat in Turkmenistan.

According to TourStat, tourists come to cities and CIS countries in the autumn on average for 3 days.

Russian tourists spend for autumn tours to cities and CIS countries from $ 30 to $ 80 per day for accommodation and meals.

The most inexpensive autumn tours in the CIS choose Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, and for tours on weekends and shopping choose Astana and Baku.